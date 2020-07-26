Boston's Museum of Science Reopens to Wider Public

For the first time since it shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Boston's popular Museum of Science reopened Sunday to the wider public with new restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The museum, which reopened to members only earlier this week, is requiring all visitors to reserve tickets in advance, wear face masks and submit to a temperature check at the door. Additionally, new mobile technology will replace handheld audio pieces.

Exhibits have also been modified to improve social distancing and interactive ones will be cleaned regularly, officials said.

The wider opening comes nearly two weeks after the state moved into the third phase of its virus recovery plan, which allowed museums, art galleries and other public institutions to reopen.

Museum officials say they waited to reopen to come up with a plan to keep as many exhibits open as possible. Officials said in a news release earlier this month that the 100,000 square feet of exhibit space has been "significantly adapted," while the exhibits have been changed or removed to "facilitate safe distancing."

The museum debuting a new exhibit examining COVID-19 and the issues the community faces. The museum will also feature "The Science Behind Pixar," a look into the animated movie production company's process, according to museum officials.

To promote safe distancing and "touchless transactions," reserved tickets will be required in advance either by phone at 617-723-2500 or on the Museum of Science website.

