For the fourth straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through May 6.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

Chelsea – 2,244 cases, 5,957.85 rate Brockton – 3,179 cases, 3,235.68 rate Lynn – 2,536 cases, 2,513.3 rate Everett – 1,212 cases, 2,497.1 rate Lawrence – 1,975 cases, 2,239.84 rate Randolph – 735 cases, 2,147.93 rate Revere – 1,307 cases, 2,145.57 rate Danvers – 539 cases, 1,887.53 rate Stoughton – 485 cases, 1,753.59 rate Lowell – 2,002 cases, 1,713.18 rate Topsfield – 100 cases, 1,711.18 rate Braintree – 668 cases, 1,697.17 rate Holyoke – 678 cases, 1,645.46 rate Milford – 470 cases, 1,603.92 rate Shirley – 134 cases, 1,589.73 rate Worcester – 2,989 cases, 1,557.84 rate Framingham – 1,159 cases, 1,556.41 rate Boston – 10,729 cases, 1,543.81 rate Norwood – 441 cases, 1,464.52 rate Tewksbury – 429 cases, 1,393.28 rate Saugus – 391 cases, 1,375.53 rate Medford – 829 cases, 1,363.16 rate Holbrook – 153 cases, 1,354.58 rate Raynham – 201 cases, 1,345.65 rate Stoneham – 300 cases, 1,345.05 rate Marlborough – 581 cases, 1,337.51 rate Westborough – 251 cases, 1,332.12 rate Peabody – 740 cases, 1,326.98 rate Malden – 897 cases, 1,323.91 rate Waltham – 872 cases, 1,308.14 rate Wrentham – 145 cases, 1,286.09 rate Avon – 56 cases, 1,278.34 rate Bedford – 190 cases, 1,275.48 rate Haverhill – 833 cases, 1,265.08 rate Rockland – 227 cases, 1,258.56 rate Middleton – 128 cases, 1,240.39 rate Methuen – 664 cases, 1,239.94 rate Longmeadow – 189 cases, 1,218.59 rate Taunton – 690 cases, 1,204.63 rate Millbury – 164 cases, 1,200.84 rate East Longmeadow – 200 cases, 1,182.42 rate Wilmington – 288 cases, 1,181.63 rate Agawam – 333 cases, 1,164.16 rate Northbridge – 206 cases, 1,145.44 rate Templeton – 98 cases, 1,097.31 rate Northborough – 150 cases, 1,095.63 rate Williamstown – 80 cases, 1,085.67 rate Dracut – 349 cases, 1,080.32 rate Dedham – 290 cases, 1,069.13 rate Beverly – 440 cases, 1,068.83 rate

Rate per 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Jan. 1-May 6, 2020)

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the third town-by-town breakdown released by the state.