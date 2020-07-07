Doctor Praises EPA for Approving 2 Lysol Products to Kill Coronavirus on Surfaces

Cleaning products are difficult to come by right now, but the Environmental Protection Agency says some items from Lysol are effective in killing coronavirus on surfaces.

The EPA specifically named Lysol's disinfectant spray and its disinfectant max cover disinfectant mist.

The announcement comes after extensive laboratory testing, now allowing the company to make the legal claim that the products can kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

"What they are doing is they are validating it, so they're testing it specifically for COVID," said Dr. Jonjy Ananth, a special contractor with the Massachusetts Department of Health. "We have a lot of focus being placed on masks, but that's not the whole story, and it's good to see that we are looking at the contact-based transmission parameter of this virus, and we're focusing on the high touch surfaces."

These are just the first such products officially registered with the EPA for such use, but the agency expects to approve similar claims for similar products in the weeks to come.