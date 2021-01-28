Fenway Park Opens in Soft Launch of Mass Vaccination Site Thursday

A select few are getting their coronavirus vaccine at Fenway Park Thursday in a soft launch of Boston's first mass vaccination site.

Anyone eligible to get vaccinated, which currently includes residents 75 and older, can begin scheduling appointments online Thursday ahead of the official opening on Feb. 1.

At the start, up to 500 people will be vaccinated per day at Fenway. Operations will gradually ramp up in the hopes of doubling that number as the Massachusetts coronavirus vaccine rollout plan continues.

“Throughout its history, Fenway Park has been a gathering place for more than just baseball, and we are honored to now open our gates as a safe location in the city of Boston for our community to receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said. “Getting our population vaccinated is a massive undertaking for our public health and government officials that requires collaboration and support from a variety of industries. We are eager to get our facility up and running so we can all begin the process of recovery from this dreadful virus.”

The home of the Red Sox will be Boston's first location for mass vaccinations against COVID-19.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state's second large-scale vaccination site last Tuesday, joining Gillette Stadium under the operation of Cambridge-based health tech company CIC Health in a large partnership with other health and logistics companies.

On the heels of its Jan.18 launch at Gillette Stadium, CIC Health recently reached a milestone of administering 10,000 shots. CIC Health Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Rodrigo Martinez noted that people will need to be patient considering the exceptionally high demand.

“There are, of course, going to be more people in than those numbers who want to get an appointment," Martinez said. "Some will get them the first week, some will have to wait and get them the second week. Some of us, our relatives, even though they qualify, they will have to wait. We’re doing everything we can to open as many appointments as possible, still being safe, efficient and effective in this operation.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft detailed how at Gillette Stadium will play a major role in administering coronavirus vaccinations.

After receiving the first shot, people will stay under observation for 15 to 30 minutes, Martinez said. Folks will be able to book the second shot at their first appointment.

Between the two sites, a total of 20,000 new appointments will become available, according to state officials.

“Mass vaccination sites like Fenway Park are critical to our state’s vaccine distribution process — providing convenient, safe, and efficient access for thousands of residents,” Baker said in a statement. “Our administration is hugely grateful to our hometown sports teams for stepping up to support the Commonwealth during the pandemic.”