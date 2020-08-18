Gov. Sununu to Provide Update on Coronavirus in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response Tuesday afternoon.

Sununu is scheduled to speak at a 3 p.m. news conference.

There were 16 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths reported Monday by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. There have now been a total of 423 deaths and 7,004 cases of COVID-19.

The chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire says a coronavirus testing lab with 12-hour turnaround times should be set up in Durham within a few weeks.

Chancellor Todd Leach joined colleagues from private colleges and the community college system for an online discussion Monday hosted by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Students have begun returning to many campuses this week, and officials said so far the process has gone smoothly.

Leach says the in-house lab will handle thousands of tests per day from UNH, Keene State College and Plymouth State University.