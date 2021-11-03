Mass. Confirms 1,290 New COVID Cases, 15 New Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,290 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 799,981 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,648.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up to 1.81% Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose slightly to 524; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 181 are vaccinated, 141 are in intensive care units and 71 are intubated.

NBC10 Boston asked three top Boston doctors Tuesday about ivermectin, COVID vaccination guidelines for the immunocompromised and the latest on vaccines for children during the weekly “COVID Q&A” series.

Nearly 10.3 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, over 5 million first shots, more than 4.4 million second shots and over 523,000 booster shots. There have been more than 320,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,743,156 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.