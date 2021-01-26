Mass. Confirms 2,215 New Coronavirus Cases, 41 More Deaths

Massachusetts reported 2,215 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 41 deaths on Tuesday.

There have now been 481,617 confirmed cases and 13,930 deaths, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 290 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending down, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, decreased to 4.77% from 4.82% the previous day, the department said Tuesday.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased slightly to 1,951. Of that number, 431 were listed as being in intensive care units and 278 are intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases dropped to 85,395 Tuesday from 92,035 on Monday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker detailed plans to Monday to have 103 public vaccination sites open by the end of the week with an online map and registration portal ready for eligible residents to make appointments.

Also Tuesday, Mayor Marty Walsh announced that Boston will re-enter Phase 3, Step 1, of Massachusetts' coronavirus reopening plan.

That means gyms, movie theaters and other businesses will be able to open their doors on Feb. 1, when the move takes effect.

And the Boston Athletic Association announced the day when the Boston Marathon will be run, Oct. 11, if the coronavirus situation improves enough in Massachusetts.