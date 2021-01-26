Boston Marathon

2021 Boston Marathon Now Set for October — If COVID Situation Allows

Road races are allowed in the fourth and final phase of Massachusetts' plan for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic

By Asher Klein

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

This year's running of the Boston Marathon is now scheduled for Oct. 11, but only if Massachusetts is allowing road races by then.

The Boston Athletic Association announced the new, tentative date for the 125th Boston Marathon on Tuesday, and said that the race will also have an option for those wishing to race virtually.

The 2021 marathon had already been postponed from its traditional date, Patriots Day in April, while the 2020 marathon was ultimately canceled in favor of a virtual race. It was the first time in the famed race's long history that it had been called off.

The 2021 Boston Marathon, which would have been held for April, will be pushed back to at least the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Road races are allowed in the fourth and final phase of Massachusetts' reopening plan, when the widespread use of vaccines or treatments enable a "new normal" in the Bay State. The state is currently in Phase 3, Step 1.

“Massachusetts continues to fight COVID-19 and distribute vaccines across the Commonwealth, and with brighter days ahead, we are looking forward to getting back to a new normal in 2021,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “We will continue to work with local partners and the B.A.A. to monitor the situation and remain hopeful that the 125th Boston Marathon can take place this October.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

BAA President and CEO Tom Gilk said the announcement of the new date comes with "cautious optimism" about the work being done to mitigate the pandemic.

“If we are able to hold an in-person race in October, the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members will be paramount,” he said in a statement.

Key details about the October race weren't announced Tuesday, like how many people will be allowed to run, safety measures that will be put in place, when the notoriously competitive registration process will open and more. The BAA said they will be announced later.

More on the Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon Jan 16

Long Road to Normalcy: Virtual Village Connects Boston Marathoners

Boston Marathon Oct 28, 2020

2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Amid Pandemic

This article tagged under:

Boston MarathonMassachusettsBOSTONcoronavirusCharlie Baker
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us