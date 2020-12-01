Mass. Reports 2,845 More COVID Cases, 30 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 2,845 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional 30 deaths.

There have now been 10,542 confirmed deaths and 221,174 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 236 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 4.6%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 1,191. Of that number, 239 were listed as being in intensive care units and 130 are intubated, according to DPH.

Despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday said Massachusetts is not planning any additional closures or restrictions.

"We'll continue to follow closely the public health data and continue to make decisions based on that," Baker said. "The public will be given clear notice before anything new goes into effect."

The governor warned that a growing number of coronavirus clusters are in houses of worship with 36 clusters identified so far. Those clusters have contributed to 316 COVID-19 cases and 150 close contacts, he said.

Forty-eight communities in Massachusetts have had one or more cases associated with a cluster at a house of worship, according to health officials.

The governor is urging anyone attending religious services to wear a mask and socially distance themselves. They are also urged not to attend social gatherings before or after services.