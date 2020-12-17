Mass. Reports 4,985 More COVID Cases, 44 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 4,985 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 44 deaths.

There have now been 11,305 confirmed deaths and 297,301 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 253 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 6%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 1,871. Of that number, 383 were listed as being in intensive care units and 207 are intubated, according to DPH.

Thursday's numbers come as a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel met virtually to endorse the second COVID-19 vaccine by Cambridge-based Moderna.

The endorsement from the panel is the next-to-last step for the vaccine to be approved by the FDA.