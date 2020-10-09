Over 100 Students, 50 Staff at Mass. Schools Test Positive for Coronavirus

Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced that 106 students and 57 staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week, an increase over the previous week.

The cases were reported to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7, and includes students who have participated in in-person or hybrid learning at 61 school districts, collaboratives and special education schools.

The numbers were an increase over the 61 cases among student and 35 among staff members reported from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.

The data comes amid concerns over in-person learning amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.

On Friday, the Boston Teachers Union was set to file an injunction to halt in-person learning at Boston Public Schools Friday, citing coronavirus concerns.

As Boston's COVID-19 positivity rate increases to 4.1 percent, Mayor Walsh pauses school reopening plan.

Boston delayed plans to reopen schools in the city because the coronavirus positivity rate hit 4%, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday. But the 1,300 highest-need students, who already returned to class last week, will continue with in-person learning if their parents so choose.

The union, which held an emergency town hall Wednesday night, said in a statement it was headed to court for the injunction, claiming the city isn't standing by an agreement to move to full remote learning now that the coronavirus infection rate is above 4%.