Patriots Fans ‘Disappointed and Quite Surprised' at Gillette Stadium's Reduced Capacity

Game day as usual won't be happening this year for New England Patriots fans.

If fans are allowed inside Gillette Stadium, it will only be 20% of Gillette's total capacity, the team announced Tuesday.

That's about 13,000 people.

"I think many of us were disappointed and quite surprised that the percentage is 20%," said Anne-Marie Kenney, a season ticket holder.

Kenney goes to all games, both home and away, and says the home opener would have been her 43rd consecutive game.

"I think for me, I don't want to miss out on any potential games, whether that's one or two or three games," she said.

The Patriots say state and local approval is still needed for fans to attend games.

If it does happen, the first eight rows of seats will be empty to distance fans from the field.

Tickets will be sold in groups of 10 or less, and fans will have to wear masks.

Some fans wonder what the vibe will be like at Gillette with so little noise.

"No noise, no fans, and no atmosphere," one fan said.

The team also emailed season ticket holders allowing them to defer their tickets for this year and get their money back.

Some are hoping that if things improve, the capacity will, as well.

"I think to hear that occupancy is going to be 20% … that you may not be in your seats … it's almost like you were given information, but not given information," said Kenney.

She says she still hopes to go to games.

Fans are also anxious to see how the restaurants at Patriot Place will handle this.

The Patriots already announced free parking for fans if the games are played.