Phase 3, Step 2 Begins in Mass. Monday: Here's What Can Reopen

Some very welcome news came from the governor's office this week: Massachusetts is moving forward in its reopening plan.

On Monday, the state will move to Phase 3, Step 2, as new daily cases of COVID-19 have dipped to their lowest levels since October and Massachusetts confirmed it has fully vaccinated more than half a million residents. Another 600,000 have received an initial dose of the vaccine.

The state had shifted to Phase 3, Step 2 in October, but returned to the first step of Phase 3 on Dec. 13, after a post-Thanksgiving spike in cases. Returning to Step 2 will ease some restrictions placed on businesses.

Boston, meanwhile, is taking things a bit slower than the state as a whole. See some of the differences below.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

What's Changing in Massachusetts on Monday?

All capacity limits will be removed for restaurants, under Massachusetts' statewide guidelines, and live musical performances may resume. Other rules for restaurants, such as social distancing six feet apart, a maximum of six people at each table and 90-minute limits on eating times will remain in place.

Theater, concert halls and other indoor performance venues may reopen at half capacity for up to 500 people total. Indoor recreational centers with higher potential for contact, like laser tag, roller skating, trampoline parks and obstacle courses, may reopen with the same 50% capacity cap.

Capacity limits across all sectors with limits will also be raised to 50% and exclude employees, according to the announcement from the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker's office emphasized that residents should continue to wear masks and avoid contact outside their household. Travel advisories are also still in effect -- only Hawaii and Puerto Rico are currently considered low-risk.

After weeks of coronavirus vaccine sign-up website problems, lawmakers grilled Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and other officials at an oversight hearing.

What Will Be Different in Boston?

Those same indoor recreation businesses with greater contact won't be given the OK to reopen in Boston until March 22, the city announced Friday. This is the same day the Baker administration says it plans to move into Phase 4 reopening.

Boston is not committing to taking that step on March 22 either, as officials say they prefer to keep monitoring health data before making a decision.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston has taken a cautious approach to reopening," Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement this week. "We've prioritized the health and safety of our residents, and we've made decisions based on the latest public health data and metrics. We've only moved forward when it's safe."

Starting Monday, restaurants will no longer have capacity limits as they welcome diners back in time for spring.

What's Next?

The state moving to Phase 4, Step 1 of its reopening plan on March 22 would let large indoor and outdoor venues start accepting fans and attendees, if local jurisdictions allow as well. The Bruins shared an announcement from TD Garden saying fans could return that day at 12% capacity, and the Red Sox said they plan to have fans for the 2021 season, as well.

"As the region’s largest outdoor venue, we are confident in our ability to provide a safe and comfortable environment and look forward to welcoming fans back home to Gillette Stadium this spring," Gillette Stadium said in its own statement.

A statement from TD Garden, the @NHLBruins and the @celtics in response to Governor Baker's announcement regarding reopening the arena to fans. pic.twitter.com/ofcPMa2Xzp — TD Garden (@tdgarden) February 25, 2021

Both Fenway and Gillette currently serve as two of the state's mass COVID-19 vaccination sites. Baker has said he is unsure what will happen to the sites when they return to hosting their regular athletic and other events.

Gathering limits for event venues in Phase 4, Step 1 would be relaxed to accommodate up to 100 people inside and 150 outside. Private gathering limits will remain at their current levels of 25 outdoors and 10 indoors.

"Today's move is a good sign and a step in the right direction," Baker said about the update on Thursday. "We would not be here making this announcement if we didn't think we had seen, almost for two months now, positive trends on cases and hospitalizations."