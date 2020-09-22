rats

Rats Sightings Are On the Rise in Boston During the Pandemic. Here's Why It Could Be Happening

City Councilor Ed Flynn attributes the problem to rats losing their food sources as restaurants shut down

By Young-Jin Kim

NBC10 Boston

The city of Boston is launching an “aggressive campaign” to address rise in rat activity amid an influx of complaints about the rodents in multiple neighborhoods, the Boston Herald reports.

According to the paper, the Inspectional Services Department says the agency “will begin an aggressive campaign to diminish the rodent population in Boston.”

Some, including City Councilor Ed Flynn, are attributing the problem to rats losing their food sources as restaurants shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report comes as a Boston City Council committee was set to hold a hearing on Tuesday to address rodent control and illegal dumping – which could be worsening the problem as well .

An ISD spokesperson told the paper the agency has been distributing information brochures about rodent control in Allston, Brighton, East Boston and Chinatown.

This article tagged under:

ratsBOSTONcoronavirus in Boston
