Salem Scales Back Annual Halloween Festivities

Salem, Massachusetts, is scaling back Halloween celebrations because of the coronavirus.

Each year thousands of revelers descend on Salem, which has embraced the moniker of "Witch City," a reference to the infamous witch trials of the late 1600s. But the mayor's office announced Tuesday that many city-run events are being canceled.

The Salem News reports events that have been called off include the Haunted Happenings grand parade, food truck festivals, the Great Salem Pumpkin Walk, and the Mayor's Night Out.