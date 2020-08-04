Salem Scales Back Annual Halloween Festivities

Salem, Massachusetts, is scaling back Halloween celebrations because of the coronavirus.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Each year thousands of revelers descend on Salem, which has embraced the moniker of "Witch City," a reference to the infamous witch trials of the late 1600s. But the mayor's office announced Tuesday that many city-run events are being canceled.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The Salem News reports events that have been called off include the Haunted Happenings grand parade, food truck festivals, the Great Salem Pumpkin Walk, and the Mayor's Night Out.
Copyright AP - Associated Press