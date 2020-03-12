School in Boston Closes Due to Member’s Presumptive Coronavirus Case

The Eliot K-8 school in the North End of Boston will be shut down after a non-student member, a woman, tested positive Wednesday for coronavirus.

"This is the first situation we've experienced in a school," said Mayor Marty Walsh. "As you know, we have 19 positives in Boston."

"We're doing this out of an abundance of caution. The safety of our students is our absolute top priority," Boston Superintendent of Schools Brenda Cassellius said.

The Boston Public Health Commission is in the process of following up with all known contacts of this person.

The commission is also telling anyone who has been in one of the three buildings on campus to practice social distancing and to avoid public places until March 19.

City officials think the woman only went to one school building, the the lower campus, which houses kindergarten and first grade, but they're unsure if the woman went in any other the other buildings on campus.

"We wanted to make sure we had the opportunity to go into the school, do the deep cleaning that's needed, let the public health commission do their work and make sure we can keep our students safe," said Cassellius.

City officials believe this woman's case of coronavirus is related to travel. She is at home recovering.

The school is set to reopen on March 19.