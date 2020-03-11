ACE Comic Con Cancels 3-Day Convention in Boston Due to Coronavirus

Another major event in Boston has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world.

ACE Comic Con announced Wednesday that its Boston convention would be called off. Organizers are working with the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center to reschedule.

The event was scheduled to take place from Marh 20-22 and was set to feature such names as Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Ewan McGregor and Keri Russell.

"We feel for anyone and everyone affected by the COVID-19 virus," organizers said in a statement. "We hope everyone stays safe and healthy, and to those already ill, we wish a speedy recovery."

Previously, Boston announced that the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade would be called off.

Schools across New England are closing or moving classes online.

Earlier Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season.