Massachusetts has identified how much coronavirus is currently spreading in all its communities, pointing out the 33 that are at moderate or high risk of spreading COVID-19 in a new map.

The map is based on the average number of cases based on population size in the last two weeks. The metric will show where in Massachusetts a new COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team will be working to tamp down the virus' spread.

Office of Governor Baker

"People need to step up and be aware of the level of spread in each community, especially in your own area, and be vigilant," Gov. Baker said in announcing the new metric.

Here's the full list of communities at high and moderate risk:

High-Risk Cities and Towns

Chelsea

Everett

Lynn

Revere

Moderate-Risk Cities and Towns

Auburn

Belchertown

Boston

Brockton

Charlton

Chicopee

Fall River

Framingham

Georgetown

Granby

Holyoke

Hull

Lawrence

Longmeadow

Malden

Marlborough

Maynard

Middleton

Northampton

Peabody

Quincy

Randolph

Salem

Saugus

Springfield

Taunton

Winthrop

Worcester

Wrentham

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker identifies four communities as "high risk" that will be the focus of increased enforcement of the mask mandate and crowd control.