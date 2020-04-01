social distancing

Six Feet May Not Be Enough To Prevent Coronavirus Spread, MIT Professor Says

MIT professor says disease transmission models used by CDC and WHO could be outdated

By Abby Vervaeke

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The six-foot separation recommendation may not be sufficient in preventing the spread of coronavirus, says a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor.

Local and federal officials have asked residents to practice social distancing and stay six feet away from other people.

But Lydia Bourouiba, an associate professor at MIT who studies the interface of fluid dynamics and epidemiology, published an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association last week arguing that the six-foot separation recommendation is based on potentially outdated research.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 9 mins ago

Fines for Distracted Drivers Begin in Massachusetts

coronavirus 53 mins ago

8 Priests From the Boston Archdiocese Test Positive for Coronavirus

A rural Minnesota couple is sharing their experience recovering from COVID-19. Annette and Larry Bremer are two of 23 confirmed cases in rural Martin County — an experience that, according to Annette, felt like being "hit by a bus."

The model for respiratory disease transmission used by organizations like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is from the 1930s, according to Bourouiba.

New research shows that respiratory disease transmission is also dependent on environmental factors like temperature and humidity, says Bourouiba. So, the recommendation to maintain six-feet away from other people may reflect an underestimation of how far COVID-19 droplets can travel.

Because it is unclear how far COVID-19 can travel, Bourouiba says its crucial that health care workers use personal protective equipment when caring for patients with coronavirus. But PPE shortages continue to be a problem for health care workers.

This article tagged under:

social distancingcoronavirusCOVID-19MIT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us