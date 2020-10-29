Halloween

Sliding Sweets: Mass. Residents Get Creative With Candy Chutes for a Safe Halloween

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some people in Massachusetts have built candy chutes to feed trick-or-treaters safely

By Eli Rosenberg

With safety in mind this Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic, people in Massachusetts are getting creative to give candy to trick-or-treaters.

In Winchester, the setup is elaborate, and the results are pretty sweet. John Downs spent 80 hours building a candy chute, complete with a fog machine and flashing lights.

"I was kind of sitting down in my shop one day, thinking I can make this into a really cool, awesome thing that will be fun for the kids," Downs said.

And in Waltham, Taylor Benson, a manager at True Value by Ideal, had an idea.

"I figured, 'You know what? I work in a hardware store!'" Benson said.

She and her coworkers put together a 10-foot candy chute using PVC pipes.

In Ashland, Kimmy Brogan, a mother to twin girls, moved to action.

"The kids have missed out on so much normalcy right now, I thought, 'What can I do to make Halloween happen?'" she said.

This year will be a Halloween like no other amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So Brogan called her friend, Robbert Marra, owner of Marra Flooring, with an idea. What if they used the tubes his carpets are delivered in to make candy chutes?

"It is a tough year, and with all the negativity that is going on nowadays, if you can do something positive with a simple little core," Marra said. "That is what it is all about, making it for the kids."

"The kids have missed out on so much this year, and I feel like this will bring some normalcy back to their lives in the midst of all this madness," Brogan said.

