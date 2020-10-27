Boston Releases Halloween, Trick or Treat Guidelines

Boston released its guidelines for Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Marty Walsh is urging residents who choose to celebrate Halloween to take extra precautions to keep themselves and others safe. Health officials have advised that many traditional activities, such as trick-or-treating, costume parties or crowded, confined spaces like haunted houses, raise the risk of spreading viruses.

"Halloween is one of the best nights, and what's most important this year is that any person participating in activities does so in a way that is safe for not only themselves, but also their neighbors and community," Walsh said. "We're asking people to take the extra precautions that are necessary this year, including avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters, wearing masks at all times, washing hands before eating any treats, and avoiding attending or hosting gatherings."

The city released the following tips for safe trick-or-treating:

Tips for safe trick-or-treating

• Trick or treat only with immediate family members.

• Avoid direct contact with individuals passing out candy.

• Wash hands before handling treats.

• Wear a mask. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

• Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you.

• Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

Tips to safely prepare for trick-or-treaters

• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

• Wash hands before handling treats.

• Set up a station outdoors with individually wrapped goodie bags for trick-or-treaters.

• Wear a mask. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

• Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you.

Though trick-or-treating is being allowed, city health officials are encouraging families to find safer, alternative or virtual ways to have fun this Halloween. The safest celebrations involve people from your own household, are outdoors, and allow for social distancing and other safety measures. In addition, the city is urging adults not to participate in gatherings or parties on Halloween.

Halloween activities without risk

• Carving or decorating pumpkins

• Decorating your home

• A virtual Halloween costume contest

• A family Halloween movie night

• A trick or treat scavenger hunt at home

• A Halloween neighborhood scavenger hunt from a distance

Halloween activities with risk

• Traditional trick-or-treating

• Trunk or treat events

• Haunted houses

• Hayrides or tractor rides

• Fall festivals

• Halloween parties or celebrations

Any Halloween activities should comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines and participants should limit the risk of exposure to the coronavirus by following these safety tips:

• Wear a face covering. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth or paper mask. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it could make it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

• Stay at least six feet apart.

• Avoid large parties or gatherings.

• Avoid crowded areas.

• Wash your hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating candy.

• Avoid touching your face.

The city said anyone who may have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone who has it should stay home and not participate in Halloween festivities and should not be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Walsh also noted that any Halloween activities are also subject to the current gathering size limits.