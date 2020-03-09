Concern is mounting in New England as the region continues to see a rapid increase in the number of presumed positive cases of COIVD-19.

While officials say the risk of contracting the virus remains low, hundreds of people in New England have been ordered to isolate at home — though at least one person has defied an instruction to do so — as the new coronavirus spreading from China reaches the region.

As of Sunday, 28 people in Massachusetts were presumed to have contracted the coronavirus, including one confirmed case. Those cases were in addition to four reported cases in New Hampshire, three in Rhode Island and one in Maine. Connecticut officials say a local man tested positive on Sunday, along with two New York residents who work in the state who have also tested positive for the virus.

Here's how the virus spread in New England, in order of when the cases were first reported:

Feb. 1: 1st Case in New England

The first case of COVID-19 in a Massachusetts resident was announced by state health officials. The patient, a UMass Boston student who had recently traveled back to Boston from Wuhan, China, was the eighth diagnosis in the U.S. and the first on the East Coast.

The man is in his 20s and lives in Boston, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. He sought medical attention soon after his return from China and quarantined at his home.

His "few close contacts" were identified and they were being monitored for any signs of symptoms.

Feb. 26: Hundreds in Self-Quarantine

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced that a total of 680 people had been asked to stay in self-quarantine, meaning they were being monitored in case they presented symptoms.

While 377 completed their monitoring with no symptoms, 231 were still under self-quarantine in their homes at the time.

Feb. 27: Boston Monitoring for Virus

The city of Boston said it was monitoring 34 people for signs of symptoms of the coronavirus, including Massachusetts' only confirmed case.

During a press conference, officials said 33 people who each came through one of the 11 airports in the country that accept direct flights from China were being monitored. This was in addition to the state's one confirmed case.

None of the 33 other people who were being monitored under CDC guidelines in Boston had shown any symptoms.

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities community also announced on this day that all colleges and universities must immediately suspend or cancel internationally-sponsored trips to several countries out of concern for the virus.

Feb. 29: NH's First Patient Goes to Event in Vt.

When an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center showed possible signs of symptoms, the person was examined and told to stay isolated. Instead, that person attended an invitation-only private party tied to Dartmouth College's business school in Vermont.

The following Tuesday, March 3, health officials in the state announced he was the first person in New Hampshire to test positive for coronavirus.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center said it was not aware of any patients being exposed and had identified possible staff who could have been exposed.

The private event took place in the White River Junction's Engine Room, an event space across the river from New Hampshire, according to Vermont health officials. Dartmouth said it was a social event for the Tuck School of Business.

There were between 175 to 200 people at the event, the general manager of the Engine Room said, plus an additional seven staff members. The event space was sanitized, and the staff was told their risk of infection was low and that they could move forward with events.

There are now more than 125 confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with some new reports in New England.

March 1: Two Positive Cases in RI

Rhode Island public health officials said they had identified the state's first and second presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus. The Rhode Island Department of Health announced that an unidentified man in his 40s and a teenager who both had traveled to Europe in mid-February tested positive for the virus.

The first presumptive case was a man in his 40s, and the DOH reported he was being treated at an area hospital.

The state health department said the second presumptive case was a teenager who was at home with mild symptoms. It was not clear how many people she may have come into contact with since returning from Italy.

Health officials said a third person in Rhode Island who was also on the trip to Europe was being tested for COVID-19. The woman, in her 30s, was also at home with mild symptoms.

March 2: Now Two Presumptive Cases in NH

In addition to the state's first presumptive case, health officials announced a second person in close contact with him was also presumed to have COVID-19. Officials said the patient was isolated in their Grafton County home.

March 5: Biogen Meeting

Biogen, a Cambridge-based biopharmaceutical company, announced that three people who attended a meeting in Boston the week before had tested positive for coronavirus.

"At the present time, these individuals are doing well, improving and under the care of their healthcare providers," Biogen said in a statement.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he believed a Tennessee man diagnosed with that state's first case of coronavirus who flew into Boston Logan International Airport was one of three people diagnosed with the virus after attending the meeting.

March 6: More Testing in NH, Mass. School Closes

A few days after New Hampshire's first presumptive positve case of coronavirus, 25 people there were tested for COVID-19, state health officials said.

Laboratories in the state were able to do more coronavirus testing after receiving additional supplies from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Health Department said.

Also on March 6, schools in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed to be cleaned and sanitized after a student there exhibited flu-like symptoms. That student later tested negative for COVID-19.

March 7: First Presumptive Case in Vt., More Cases in Mass.

Vermont announced the state's first case of COVID-9.

“While we had hoped the virus would not come to Vermont, we have been preparing for this eventuality," said Vermont's Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

This made Maine the only remaining New England state without a presumptive or confirmed case of coronavirus.

Massachusetts also announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the state had jumped from 8 to 13, more than quadrupling the number over a 2-day period.

March 8: First Connecticut Case, Mass. Cases Continue to Grow

New Hampshire health officials announced they are monitoring approximately 150 people as concern grows about possible spread of COVID-19. This comes after two more people in the state tested positive for the virus, bringing the state's total cases to four.

Meanwhile, a Connecticut man tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first presumptive positive case involving a Connecticut resident.

Massachusetts also announced that its coronavirus cases had spiked to 28, more than doubling the number from the previous day.