How to Keep Kids Active During Remote Learning

We all know the school year will look a lot different in the fall.

Many districts have already canceled organized sports and remote learning isn’t exactly ideal for gym class, so how do we keep our kids active? And how important is it?

Sanborn High School teacher Josh White says even recess is more important than many people think.

But if students aren’t in school, then it’s their parents who are responsible for scheduling recess at home.

Staying active isn’t just fun, it’s a critical part of kid’s day -- just ask 12-year-old Cameron Stack of Plaistow, New Hampshire.

“For my school work, it takes my mind off it, lets it reset, and go back to it, and be more productive than I was before,” Stack said.

Not everyone will be able to ride the bus to school this fall.

Many districts have already announced plans to go remote for at least the start of the school year -- which means no PE class.

“I miss seeing the kids every day,” White said.

He’s concerned that parents will put exercise on the back burner as they focus on helping their kids get school work done.

“Physical activity promotes so many positive things,” he said. “It relieves stress, helps with mental health, people get more quality sleep and kids perform better in school.”

In addition to 60 minutes of activity every day, White says children should also take several movement breaks while doing school work.

It’s advice Cameron’s mom put to use during the spring.

“Especially my little ones, saying, ‘Okay, you’ve done some work, now let’s go do a quick yoga workout,’” explained Erica Stack.

In fact, she and her husband, Brian, have a lot of good ideas. And it might be because they have a lot of kids.

“Brady, Cameron, Liam, Owen, and Zoey,” she listed.

So, they’ve come up with unique ways to keep school-aged children active at home.

“It doesn’t have to be huge, it can just be an obstacle course around the house,” Stack said. “Run upstairs, grab this from the bathroom, run back down the stairs, run around the house twice, just different things to keep them going.”

They say family walks are a must.

Not just for the exercise and the conversation, but to be the example your kids deserve.

“When they’re outside being active, we’re right there with them, trying to be active too,” she said.

Another interesting way the Stacks have stayed active and healthy during all of this -- they got a puppy at the beginning of the pandemic.