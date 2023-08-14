How Stevenson, other NFL figures reacted to Elliott signing

The New England Patriots now have a solid 1-2 punch in their running back room.
Veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on Monday, two weeks after a productive visit with the team and a dinner with quarterback Mac Jones in Boston. The deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, includes a $3 million base salary as well as a $1 million signing bonus and can be worth up to $6 million with incentives.
Elliott isn't the Pro Bowl-caliber running back he once was, but he brings much-needed depth to the position behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson. The 28-year-old still shines as a pass protector and has a knack for finding the end zone. He tallied 12 touchdowns with the Dallas Cowboys last season.
The Elliott-to-New England news sparked mostly positive reactions from NFL figures on social media. The most notable of the bunch was Rhamondre Stevenson's post, which didn't require any words.
Patriots greats James White and Julian Edelman also seem excited about Elliott coming to Foxboro.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is thrilled to welcome another St. Louis native to the region.
Our Patriots insiders Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran like the fit for Bill Belichick's group.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shed some light on how Zeke will fit into the equation in New England.
98.5 The Sports Hub's Matt McCarthy and The Ringer's Bill Simmons pointed out how Elliott's pass protection will bring a boost to the Pats offense.
Elliott immediately slots in as the No. 2 RB on the Patriots' depth chart. Other backs currently on the depth chart behind Stevenson and Zeke include Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong, and J.J. Taylor.