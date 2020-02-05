1 Killed, 1 Injured in Lowell Shooting, Authorities Say

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Lowell, Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting was not believed to be random, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Police responded to a report of gunfire at 8:37 p.m. in the area of L and Coburn streets. When officers arrived, an 18-year-old man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

He was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, prosecutors said. The man was identified by police as Luis DeJesus, of Lowell.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the shooting happened in the area of Jewett and West 4th streets. Prosecutors said they found a gun at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities said a second victim, a man in his 20s, had been treated at an area hospital for gunshot wounds at about the same time as the first shooting. That victim's injuries were described as "non-fatal."

"It is believed that the two parties are known to each other and that these two incidents are connected," the district attorney's office wrote in a release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lowell Police Department and State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.