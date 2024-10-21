Crime and Courts

1 dead, another hurt after shooting on Main Street in Fitchburg

Authorities have only released limited information about the incident

By Alysha Palumbo

A two-block stretch of Main Street in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, has reopened Monday morning more than 10 hours after a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. The Worcester County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that one person died and another was wounded following that shooting.

Fitchburg police would not confirm Monday whether anyone was in custody in connection with the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Overnight, investigators were seen collecting multiple bags of evidence – in the street, on the sidewalk, and inside two businesses.

Additional details were not immediately available.

