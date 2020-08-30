Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

1 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Dorchester

By Lara Salahi

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood that left one person critically injured.

Police responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road shortly after 2:30a.m. on Sunday and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

State House 3 hours ago

Hundreds Rally at Mass. State House Against Mandatory Flu Shots

senate primary 6 hours ago

Ed Markey, Joe Kennedy Continue Campaign Push Sunday in Final Days Before Primary

Police have not released any additional details about the incident and no arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

BOSTON
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us