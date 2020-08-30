1 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood that left one person critically injured.
Police responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road shortly after 2:30a.m. on Sunday and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say his injuries are life-threatening.
Police have not released any additional details about the incident and no arrests have been made.