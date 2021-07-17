Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

1 Missing, 7 Rescued From Boat Crash in Boston Harbor

A search is underway for a person following a boat crash

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for a missing person Saturday morning after a boat crashed into a "day marker'' buoy in the Boston Harbor.

The boat was carrying eight people when the collision happened around 3 a.m., the Coast Guard tweeted.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Five of the seven rescued boaters were taken to hospitals for treatment following the crash, the Boston Fire Department stated. The extent of their injuries was not immediately reported.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England 52 mins ago

Moon Wobble Raises Fears of Coastal Flooding

Weather 2 hours ago

Heavy Rain Moves in Tonight into Sunday

Multiple agencies are involved in the search.

This article tagged under:

BOSTON
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us