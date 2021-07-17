1 Missing, 7 Rescued From Boat Crash in Boston Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for a missing person Saturday morning after a boat crashed into a "day marker'' buoy in the Boston Harbor.

The boat was carrying eight people when the collision happened around 3 a.m., the Coast Guard tweeted.

Five of the seven rescued boaters were taken to hospitals for treatment following the crash, the Boston Fire Department stated. The extent of their injuries was not immediately reported.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search.