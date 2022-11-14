1 Person Killed, 3 Buildings Damaged in Northfield Fire

One person is dead following a fire in a garage Northfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday night.

Northfield firefighters responded to East Street around 7 p.m. Sunday to find heavy smoke and flames at a repair garage in a single-story building, the state fire marshal's office said.

One person, an adult, was found inside and declared dead at the scene. That victim has not yet been identified.

Firefighters from numerous departments in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont all responded and helped battle the blaze or provide station coverage.

Northfield, a town of just under 3,000 residents, is located in northwestern Massachusetts near the borders of New Hampshire and Vermont.

The building where the fire started was destroyed, officials said, and a nearby garage and a property across the street were also damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Northfield police and state police assigned to the fire marshal and the Northwestern District Attorney.