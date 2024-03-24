1 person shot in Dorchester Sunday night; no arrests

A person was shot in the Dorchester section of Boston Sunday evening, according to the Boston Police Department.
Officers responded to the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound, officers said.
The person was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.
An investigation has been launched. There have been no arrests so far.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.