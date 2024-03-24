dorchester

1 person shot in Dorchester Sunday night; no arrests

By Matt Fortin

Police on scene of a shooting in Dorchester
NBC10 Boston

A person was shot in the Dorchester section of Boston Sunday evening, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound, officers said.

The person was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation has been launched. There have been no arrests so far.

