Manhunt continues after woman was found dead in a car at Logan airport

A manhunt continues for the person believed to be responsible for a horrific murder.

Margaret Mbitu was reported missing Monday. Just two days later, they say they found her body in a car parked inside a garage at Boston Logan International Airport.

Officials believe they know the man responsible -- 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe, of Lowell, and they've obtained a warrant for his arrest. But it may be some time before they catch him.

According to their investigation, Kangethe boarded a plane from Logan to Kenya immediately after the incident.

It's uncertain how Mbitu died. Police are withholding details about the nature of her body when she was found. But they said there were clear signs that she had been murdered. Investigators are now working with officials in Kenya to get a hold of Kangethe.

All while Mbitu's family members, friends and co-workers try to wrap their heads around what happened.

George Kamu "We have lost a beautiful girl that we all loved," her cousin, George Kamu, said. "Whenever you saw that beautiful smile, that's what you would see all the time."

"It's a huge loss," said Ulea Lago, a representative of BAMSI in Brockton, the nonprofit where Mbitu worked. "She was an amazing young woman. People described her as having a ray of sunshine."

In addition to working with officials in Kenya, police also say they're looking through surveillance video from the parking garage to see if they can gather more evidence.