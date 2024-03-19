Suspect in Boston police officer shooting due in court

A Boston police officer is recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. The suspect believed to have fired the gun is expected in court.

Boston police received a call for a man with a gun at about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Esmond Street.

When officers arrived on scene and approached the gunman, they said he fired at least one shot, hitting one of the officers in the chest.

The officer, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The other officers on scene were able to arrest that gunman without any other injuries.

The mayor, district attorney and police commissioner were all able to visit the officer struck by that bullet in the hospital Monday night. They said it's just incredible that he wasn’t more seriously hurt considering how volatile the situation was.

Officials are not yet identifying the injured officer but did say he's young and newer to the force.

"He's not been on the job very long, less than two years, about two years, but he's doing well and that's the important thing. He followed his training and another heroic officer, showing restraint and doing everything we can to protect the public and I'm just deeply proud and thankful that he's not hurt, and no officers are hurt," said Commissioner Michael Cox.

"Tonight is yet another reminder of all that our officers and their families put on the line to serve our city," said Mayor Michelle Wu.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court, according to Cox.