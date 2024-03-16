1 seriously injured in Weymouth rollover crash

One person has been hospitalized following a serious rollover crash in Weymouth, Massachusetts on Saturday.
Emergency crews responded to the single-car crash on Saturday morning and found an occupant unresponsive and trapped inside. Firefighters tore the roof off of the car to remove the occupant, who was taken to a nearby hospital.
No additional information was released.
