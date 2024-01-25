1 year later, Duxbury community gathers to mourn 3 slain children

Community members gathered one year after devastation overtook Duxbury, Massachusetts.

On Jan. 24, 2023, Lindsay Clancy is accused of fatally strangling her three young children before trying to take her own life.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

On the first anniversary Wednesday, a private service was held to remember and honor 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Despite the rainy weather, people in the community came to Holy Family Church to show their support for the family, as well as for the first responders whose lives were forever changed by the tragedy.

"I thought it was the right thing to do," Duxbury resident James Keady said of the memorial. "You don't think it will ever happen in this type of town, but tragedy happened."

"I have three young children of my own, and it's something that's very real," Nicole Gosselin of Duxbury said.

Newly-released court documents show what police were searching for after children were killed in their Duxbury home.

The nonprofit "With Love, From Duxbury" hosted the anniversary service.

"Amidst our collective sadness, let us find solace in the memories we hold dear," the organization said in a statement. "Cora's nurturing affection, Dawson's cheerful friendliness, and Callan's effortless joy will forever live on in our hearts. Their love and light continue to guide us with each new day."

Lindsay Clancy has been charged with murder in the children's deaths. Her attorney has argued that the young mother was suffering from postpartum depression.

The question of mental health has stuck with many in the community as they embrace resilience, spread love and continue to heal.

"It's tough raising kids," Keady said. "You don't know what someone's going through."

"I'm actually an OB nurse myself, and this is just something that hits very close to home," Gosselin said. "I think it's very important, and I hope that they can do more to address it."