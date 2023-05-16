Local

dorchester

10 Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Dorchester

The cause of the fire is under investigation

By Matt Fortin

Boston Fire Department

Ten people — as well as several pets — were displaced after a fire early Tuesday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Fire Department got called to the fire on Capen Street — close to the Mattapan Line, on the neighborhood's southern side — just after 3 a.m., the department said. The exterior fire went up the back of three-family home to the second floor, and extended into the first floor, fire officials said.

Crews managed to quickly stop the fire from spreading throughout the home.

No injuries were reported, however, 10 people and four dogs will now need to find another place to stay. The Red Cross has stepped in to help those impacted find housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

dorchesterBoston Fire Department
