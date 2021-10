A 12-year-old girl was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after being hit by a car Thursday morning in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

The girl suffered injuries to her lower extremities, the Hyannis Fire Department said, after she was hit near West Main Street and Lincoln Road.

The driver of the car did stop. Hyannis police and fire departments were still at the scene of the crash just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.