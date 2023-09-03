Franklin Park Zoo

14-year old beloved lion at Boston zoo dies

"Kamaia was an incredible ambassador for his species, and we are deeply saddened to share the news of his passing," John Linehan, president and CEO of Zoo New England said in a written statement.

By Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kamaia, a 14-year-old lion at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo, was humanely euthanized on Saturday following a decline in health, Zoo New England announced on Sunday.

According to Zoo New England, Kamaia had battled several health issues, including pneumonia, as well as chronic health issues.

Kamaia underwent successful surgery and blood transfusion from his brother Dinari back in June.

An exam had discovered that Kamaia was severely anemic and had a greatly enlarged spleen. He then underwent a second surgery to remove a hernia at the surgery site.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Matschie’s tree kangaroos are considered endangered, with fewer than 2,500 adults of their species in the wild.

"Kamaia was an incredible ambassador for his species, and we are deeply saddened to share the news of his passing," John Linehan, president and CEO of Zoo New England said in a written statement.

Kamaia had been at Franklin Park Zoo since 2015.

More on the Franklin Park Zoo

Franklin Park Zoo Nov 15, 2022

Franklin Park Zoo Mourns the Death of Anala the Tiger

Franklin Park Zoo Aug 9, 2022

Boston Lights: Franklin Park Zoo's Luminous Lantern Experience

This article tagged under:

Franklin Park Zoo
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us