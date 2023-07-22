14th annual Run to Home Base at Fenway Park raises money for veterans

Runners and walkers came together to raise money for clinical care and services to Veterans, service members, and their families at the 14th Annual Run to Home Base at Fenway Park.

Special Operations Veterans were expected to parachute into the park but cloudy weather prevented was supposed to be an amazing kick-off to the event.

Still, the excitement level was on point.

Fenway Park was packed early Saturday morning for a pretty special event to help support veterans who are suffering.

"We now know that 25 Veterans die from suicide everyday so, Home Base started because the VA is not equipped to handle this by themselves." said Tom Werner, Chairman of the Boston Red Sox.

For the last 14 years, this fundraiser has helped heal 30,000 injured veterans and their loved ones across the country to get the care they deserve at no out of pocket cost.

That's why all of the walkers and runners didn't hesitate to lace up. Some doing a 9k, others a 5k.

"I'm an immigrant. I'm a citizen, and I appreciate the freedom that they afford us." said Marco Ciaffi of Sudbury.

Many echoing that statement saying a morning run and some fundraising is the least they can do to show their respect and gratitude.

Last years event raising nearly 2.3 million dollars. This year, it's expected to go well beyond the goal of 2.5 million.