18-year-old charged with attempted murder after Milford stabbing, police say

An 18-year-old man is accused of stabbing another in Milford, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 a.m. in the area of Main and South Bow streets, Milford police said.

An officer was patrolling the area, when a man flagged him and said he had just been stabbed, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His name or condition wasn't immediately released.

Pedro Caetano, of Milford, was arrested at the scene without incident, police said. He was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

It wasn't immediately clear if Caetano had an attorney who could speak to the charges.