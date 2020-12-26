2 Arrested in Bridgewater Christmas Eve Stabbing

Bridgewater Police arrested two individuals Saturday in connection with a Christmas Eve stabbing in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, that left one person seriously injured, Chief Christopher D. Delmonte said.

Eric Wise, 36, and Molly Flaherty, 33, of Bridgewater, were taken into custody without incident. They were charged with assault and battery, assault with intent to murder, unarmed robbery and assault with intent to commit a felony, police said.

Police responded to a call at the Kingswood Park Village, 180 Main St., around 7:15 p.m. Christmas Eve for a report of a man stabbed. Officers located a man suffering from two stab wounds in the lower back, according to police.

The man allegedly said he had had an altercation with another man and woman he met earlier that day. He reported that he was stabbed and his cellphone and backpack had been taken by the man and woman who fled toward Building B in the apartment complex.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockdown with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Wise and Flaherty are currently being held on bail. Wise is being held on $30,000 bail and Flaherty is being held on $20,000 bail, police said.

The pair is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.