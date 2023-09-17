New Hampshire

2 dead after truck hits motorcycle on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua; driver arrested

A truck driver was arrested after hitting a motorcycle, killing both people on it, Nashua police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A truck hit a motorcycle Sunday afternoon on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, New Hampshire, killing two people and closing the roadway for hours.

Nashua police and fire departments responded to the crash in the area of 139 Daniel Webster Highway and found two people -- both from the motorcycle -- with fatal injuries.

The truck driver was arrested, police said. It was not immediately clear what charges the driver is facing. More information is expected later.

People were asked to avoid traveling in the area while emergency services responded to the serious accident.

The roadway was closed in both directions between Sexton Ave. and Independence Drive following the double fatal crash, and the Nashua Fire Department noted it would be closed for an extended period of time.

Police have not released any other details or identified the victims.

