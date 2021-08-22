2 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in Holyoke, Mass.

Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, a person driving North in the Southbound lane on I-91 crashed with another vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police. The second vehicle had two people in it, including the driver.

Police say both drivers died at the scene.

The passenger of the second vehicle is in critical condition, according to police.

The car driving the wrong way was registered in New York, according to police. The second vehicle was registered in Connecticut. The identities of the drivers and passenger have not been released.

It's unclear why the person was driving the wrong way. The incident is under investigation.

All lanes on I-91 South are open as of 9 p.m., according to police.