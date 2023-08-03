2 home break-ins reported in Sudbury over 2 days

After two home break-ins in Sudbury, Massachusetts, detectives in town are asking for help as they look into the two cases.

The Sudbury Police Department said online Tuesday that over the two prior days, it responded to two home break-ins — one of them was on Twin Pond Lane and the other was on Cudworth Lane.

The two break-ins, although not definitively said to be related, shared several characteristics — no one was home, the residents had recently returned from vacation and it appeared that the intruders got in through a second story window. Police also noted that both homes' residents were both of Indian descent.

Authorities said that break-ins in Sudbury are pretty rare, but there is an increase going on in the region. Police also said that an ongoing investigation into break-ins has cases where the victims are often of South Asian and Indian descent.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the areas of the break-ins has been urged to call police.