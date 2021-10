An investigation is underway after two people were hurt following a shooting Saturday night in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Porter Street near the J&I Variety liquor store around 10:40p.m.

Police say two people were taken to nearby hospitals with undisclosed injuries. According to police, one of the victims is a teenager.

Police are now asking for the public's help with information related to the incident.

We are asking anyone on Porter Street to please check their home cameras. We are still in the process of gathering evidence in last night’s shooting that left two people hurt including a teenager. If you have any information that could assist us please call 781-344-2424. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) October 10, 2021

No additional information has been released.