Massachusetts

2 kids hit by car in Waltham

Waltham police say both victims were taken to Boston Children's Hospital

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

ambulance-Generic amublance
Shutterstock

Two kids are injured, one seriously, after being struck by a car Thursday night in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Waltham police say they responded around 6:19 p.m. to the area of Veronica’s Spa, located at 1074 Main Street, for a report of a juvenile hit by a car.

Responding officers found two kids who had been injured in the incident, and both were taken to Boston Children's Hospital.

According to police, one of the victims suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. The second victim sustained only minor injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

There's no word on if any charges will be filed. The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWaltham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us