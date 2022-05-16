2 Men Arrested in Deadly April New Bedford Shooting

A pair of men have been arrested in the early morning shooting that left a man dead in a car on April 29 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Monday.

Around 1 a.m. that morning, New Bedford police officers found a man fatally shot in a Chrysler Sebring on Weld Street, authorities said. Luis Miranda, a 36-year-old from the city, was declared dead at the scene.

The arrests were made Monday, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. Jonathan Medina Perez, a 41-year-old from Fall River, was arrested at his home on charges including murder, while Jonathan Goncalves, a 33-year-old from New Bedford, was arrested at his family's home on charges including accessory to murder.

Medina Perez and Goncalves are expected in court Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.