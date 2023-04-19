2 People Injured, Cat Killed in Georgetown House Fire

Two people were injured -- one seriously -- and a cat died in a house fire in Georgetown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:19 p.m. in a single-story ranch home on North Street. The street was temporarily shut down between Brockmeadow and Maureen lanes while firefighters battled the blaze.

Georgetown and neighboring communities are currently on scene of a structure fire at 247 North Street. North Street is currently shut down. Please avoid the area — Georgetown Ma Fire (@Georgetown_Fire) April 19, 2023

The first arriving companies found smoke showing from the building.

Two residents suffered burn injuries, fire officials said. One declined treatment at the scene and the second was taken by ambulance to a Boston-area trauma center with serious injuries. A cat was also killed in the fire.

The home sustained fire damage in the basement and smoke and water damage on the first floor, displacing the three people who lived there.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Haverhill, Groveland, Boxford, Rowley, West Newbury and Newbury assisted Georgetown at the fire scene. Crews from Middleton and Ipswich helped cover Georgetown stations.

"An aggressive fire attack by the first arriving companies helped prevent this fire from spreading further, and I am grateful for their quick and professional work," Georgetown Fire Chief Matt McKay said in a statement. "I would also like to thank all of our mutual aid partners who responded quickly to our request for assistance."