Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Norfolk

Truck Crashes Through Retaining Wall at Norfolk Gas Station

The accident was reported around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Rockwood Road

By Marc Fortier

Norfolk Police

A truck is currently hanging precariously from a retaining wall after crashing through a fence at a gas station in Norfolk, Massachusetts.

The accident was reported by Norfolk police around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Rockwood Road. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A photo from the scene shared by police on Facebook showed the front of the truck hanging off the retaining wall, about five or six feet off the ground.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The truck appeared to have hit at least one gas pump, another truck and a car before crashing through the fence surrounding the gas station.

There was no immediate word on injuries and no further details were released.

More Massachusetts stories

MBTA 4 hours ago

When Will the MBTA's Slow Zones End? New GM Shares His Timeline

Boston 2 hours ago

Dog Shot by Boston Police After Attacking Officer

This article tagged under:

Norfolk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us