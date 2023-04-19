Truck Crashes Through Retaining Wall at Norfolk Gas Station

A truck is currently hanging precariously from a retaining wall after crashing through a fence at a gas station in Norfolk, Massachusetts.

The accident was reported by Norfolk police around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Rockwood Road. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A photo from the scene shared by police on Facebook showed the front of the truck hanging off the retaining wall, about five or six feet off the ground.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The truck appeared to have hit at least one gas pump, another truck and a car before crashing through the fence surrounding the gas station.

There was no immediate word on injuries and no further details were released.