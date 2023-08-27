2 people shot at Worcester's Caribbean Festival

Two people were shot Sunday at the Caribbean Festival in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Worcester police confirm both male victims were taken to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested at this time.
An investigation is active and ongoing.
Earlier Sunday, two people were stabbed in a separate incident in Worcester. Both of those victims are also expected to be OK, police said, and a 32-year-old Worcester man was arrested in connection to the double stabbing.