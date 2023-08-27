Worcester

2 people shot at Worcester's Caribbean Festival

Both victims are expected to be OK, Worcester police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two people were shot Sunday at the Caribbean Festival in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester police confirm both male victims were taken to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested at this time.

An investigation is active and ongoing.​

Earlier Sunday, two people were stabbed in a separate incident in Worcester. Both of those victims are also expected to be OK, police said, and a 32-year-old Worcester man was arrested in connection to the double stabbing.

