2 people shot in Brockton

Two people were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to Ash Street at about 12:27 a.m. for reports of gunshots fired, Brockton police said.

When they arrived, officers found the victims at the scene, police said. Their names or conditions weren't immediately released.

Behind the crime scene tape, video showed two pieces of luggage just at the edge of the driveway to the single-family home.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the shooting. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office is taking the lead on the investigation.

No further information was made available.